Zach McKinstry News: Cracks three hits again

McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and one run scored and RBI apiece in Monday's 6-4 victory over San Diego.

The 29-year-old drew his sixth consecutive start and produced his second consecutive three-hit performance, falling a homer shy of the cycle. Thanks to the three-bagger he laced in the first inning, McKinstry is now tied for the MLB lead in triples with Mickey Moniak at three. The Detroit utility man is now slashing .314/.424/.471 with a homer, a steal and 12 RBI and runs scored apiece across 86 plate appearances.