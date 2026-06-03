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Zach McKinstry News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

McKinstry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

McKinstry had started in each of Detroit's last three games, but he could be at risk of falling into more of a part-time role after the Tigers reinstated Gleyber Torres from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Since the beginning of May, the Tigers rank 29th in the majors with a .287 wOBA, and McKinstry has played a major part in the team's offensive struggles. During that stretch, McKinstry is slashing just .127/.238/.141 over 86 plate appearances.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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