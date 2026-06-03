Zach McKinstry News: Hitting bench Wednesday
McKinstry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
McKinstry had started in each of Detroit's last three games, but he could be at risk of falling into more of a part-time role after the Tigers reinstated Gleyber Torres from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Since the beginning of May, the Tigers rank 29th in the majors with a .287 wOBA, and McKinstry has played a major part in the team's offensive struggles. During that stretch, McKinstry is slashing just .127/.238/.141 over 86 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More