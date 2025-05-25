Zach McKinstry News: Leads offense with blast

McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

McKinstry had the key hit of the game, delivering his third home run of the season in the fourth inning with a runner on. The veteran utility player has been surprisingly productive at the plate so far this year with a .788 OPS through 49 games, which is up from the .614 OPS he posted during the 2024 regular season. For his career, McKinstry has a .662 OPS.