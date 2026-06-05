Zach McKinstry News: Making first start in center field
McKinstry is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday against the Mariners.
It will be McKinstry's first action in center field since the 2023 season. The utility man has played second base, third base, shortstop and right field this season, but his positional versatility allows him to see regular playing time. McKinstry is in the midst of a 1-for-26 skid at the plate and is slashing just .158/.246/.211 with one homer, nine RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and a 14:23 BB:K across 132 plate appearances this season.
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