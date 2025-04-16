Zach McKinstry News: Not starting versus lefty
McKinstry is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Milwaukee, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The lefty-swinging McKinstry will grab a seat as left-hander Jose Quintana toes the slab for the Brewers. McKinstry has been seeing most of his playing time in right field lately, but that spot will be covered by Justyn-Henry Malloy in Wednesday's series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now