Zach McKinstry News: On bench for nightcap

McKinstry is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

After going 0-for-3 with a walk as the Tigers' leadoff batter in a 5-3 loss earlier in the day, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry will take a seat for the nightcap while the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Hao-Yu Lee will enter the starting nine in place of McKinstry, covering second base while batting eighth.