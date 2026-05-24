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Zach McKinstry News: On bench for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

McKinstry is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

After going 0-for-3 with a walk as the Tigers' leadoff batter in a 5-3 loss earlier in the day, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry will take a seat for the nightcap while the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Hao-Yu Lee will enter the starting nine in place of McKinstry, covering second base while batting eighth.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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