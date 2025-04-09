Fantasy Baseball
Zach McKinstry headshot

Zach McKinstry News: Stays hot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

A day after collecting two hits and his first home run of the season, McKinstry collected two more hits and tallied his second triple of the year. The utility player is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, and he's batting a sizzling .371 overall. McKinstry is only a career .224 hitter, so he's unlikely to sustain these results, but fantasy managers should enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.

