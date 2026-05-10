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Zach McKinstry News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though he'll hit the bench Sunday with lefty Noah Cameron taking the hill for the Royals, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry has been included in the lineup in all three of the Tigers' matchups with right-handed starters/bulk relievers since being activated from the injured list Tuesday. McKinstry is playing through a Grade 3 tear of his pelvic bone that he sustained back on April 15, but he'll likely hold down a strong-side platoon role for Detroit until the team gets one or both of Gleyber Torres (oblique) and Javier Baez (ankle) back from the IL.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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