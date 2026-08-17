Zach McKinstry News: Tallies three hits in win
McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.
McKinstry matched his season high with the three hits, and both of those performances have come this month. After a rough start to the year, the utility player has found his groove in August with a .326/.442/.419 slash line across 15 games. McKinstry's defensive versatility should keep him in the lineup most days, and he's starting to deliver some production for fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More