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Zach McKinstry News: Tallies three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

McKinstry matched his season high with the three hits, and both of those performances have come this month. After a rough start to the year, the utility player has found his groove in August with a .326/.442/.419 slash line across 15 games. McKinstry's defensive versatility should keep him in the lineup most days, and he's starting to deliver some production for fantasy managers.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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