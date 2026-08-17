Zach McKinstry News: Tallies three hits in win

McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

McKinstry matched his season high with the three hits, and both of those performances have come this month. After a rough start to the year, the utility player has found his groove in August with a .326/.442/.419 slash line across 15 games. McKinstry's defensive versatility should keep him in the lineup most days, and he's starting to deliver some production for fantasy managers.