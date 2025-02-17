Zach Neto Injury: Begins throwing progression

Angels manager Ron Washington said that Neto (shoulder) began his throwing progression Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Washington added that Neto is not yet throwing with full effort, but the process of the shortstop ramping things up following last November's right shoulder surgery has begun. The expectation is that Neto will likely need a stint on the injured list to begin the season, but a clearer picture on his timetable should be available in the coming weeks.