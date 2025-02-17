Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto

Zach Neto Injury: Begins throwing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington said that Neto (shoulder) began his throwing progression Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Washington added that Neto is not yet throwing with full effort, but the process of the shortstop ramping things up following last November's right shoulder surgery has begun. The expectation is that Neto will likely need a stint on the injured list to begin the season, but a clearer picture on his timetable should be available in the coming weeks.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
