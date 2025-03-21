Zach Neto Injury: Continuing to make progress

Neto (shoulder) has been throwing across the diamond in addition to participating in other defensive drills, Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Neto began throwing from shortstop to first base this week after being limited to shorter throws during the first half of March. The 24-year-old is also doing "just about every defensive drill that the rest of the team is doing" aside from throwing and was recently cleared to take swings off a hitting machine. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to face live pitching, and Neto remains likely to begin the season on the injured list, but he continues to be described as "ahead of schedule" in his rehab from the right shoulder surgery he underwent last November. Neto made it clear that he's pleased with his progress to this point, saying, "Honestly, I feel really great with my shoulder and where it's at. I'm feeling way stronger since when I first walked in here. I'm trusting our training staff and our coaches to get me in the right spot. I'm feeling great every day I walk in here."