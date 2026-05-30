Zach Neto Injury: Dealing with whiplash
Neto was removed from Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rays due to whiplash, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Neto collided with Ian Seymour at home plate on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, which led to the former being helped off the field after being evaluated by medical staff. If Neto is unable to play in Sunday's series finale, then Oswald Peraza would likely draw the start at shortstop.
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