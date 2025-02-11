Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Expected to begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Neto (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto underwent right shoulder surgery in early November, but the Angels haven't revealed the type of procedure he had or how long he might be sidelined. While a stint on the 10-day injured list to begin the season is expected, Bollinger writes that the team is "optimistic" the young shortstop won't miss much time. There should be further clarity on Neto's situation this week once position players arrive in Angels camp. Tim Anderson, Kevin Newman, Scott Kingery, Luis Rengifo and Kyren Paris are the candidates to fill in at shortstop until Neto is ready.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
