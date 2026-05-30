Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Helped off field Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Neto was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays after colliding with Ian Seymour, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neto scored on a wild pitch during the top of the seventh inning, though he did so while colliding with pitcher Ian Seymour at the plate. Neto's head seemed to take the brunt of the impact, and he remained on the ground for a while before walking off the field with assistance. The Angels will likely put him through concussion protocol, and if he needs to spend time on the injured list, Oswald Peraza would be the next man up to start at shortstop.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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