Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Homers in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Neto (shoulder) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Neto began a rehab stint April 1 and has collected exactly one hit in each of his three games so far. He's gone a collective 3-for-13, and two of his hits (a double and Thursday's homer) have gone for extra bases. Neto hasn't yet played the field, however, as he's started all three of his games at DH. He'll likely need to get in some work on defense before he's ready to join the major-league club.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now