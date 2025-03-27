Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto Injury: Move to IL official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Angels placed Neto (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery and is now officially on the injured list, as expected. According to MLB.com, manager Ron Washington said Tuesday that Neto isn't ready to play in games and has "no date" for his return, so it's unclear when he may be able to make his 2025 debut. Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, Nicky Lopez and Kyren Paris are all candidates to see time at shortstop with Neto sidelined for at least the first couple weeks of the season.

