Zach Neto Injury: Performs fielding drills Saturday

Neto (shoulder) fielded groundballs and make throws to second base Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Fletcher, it was the first time Neto has thrown to a bag this spring, though he began a throwing progression in mid-February. The 24-year-old shortstop is progressing in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery and is expected to begin the campaign on the injured list. Manager Ron Washington stated last week that Neto should be able to make his season debut sometime in April.