Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Return to action pushed to Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Neto (wrist) is now expected to return to game action with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto seems to be doing fine after spraining his left wrist while sliding into home plate Saturday against Seattle. The star shortstop took batting practice on the field Monday, and manager Kurt Suzuki said he was impressed with Neto's session. The team initially considered having Neto play in a minor-league game Tuesday but changed course because that contest is an A-ball matchup, which could increase the risk of Neto getting hit by a pitcher with poor command. Instead, Neto is slated to take part in a Cactus League game Wednesday. At this point, it looks like he'll be fine for Opening Day.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago