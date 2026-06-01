Zach Neto Injury: Scratched from starting lineup
Neto was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against Colorado due to whiplash, reports Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Neto is still dealing with whiplash after his recent collision at home plate during Saturday's game in Tampa Bay. Oswald Peraza will replace Neto at shortstop and bat fifth in the lineup for the series opener.
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