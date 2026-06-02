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Zach Neto Injury: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Neto (neck) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto will miss a second consecutive start after being scratched from Monday's lineup due to whiplash following his collision at the plate Saturday. Oswald Peraza will pick up another start at shortstop and bat seventh with Neto out.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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