Zach Neto Injury: Sitting again Tuesday
Neto (neck) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Neto will miss a second consecutive start after being scratched from Monday's lineup due to whiplash following his collision at the plate Saturday. Oswald Peraza will pick up another start at shortstop and bat seventh with Neto out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More