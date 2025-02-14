Zach Neto Injury: Slated to bat fifth or sixth

Angels manager Ron Washington said Friday that he expects Neto (shoulder) to bat fifth or sixth this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Neto batted second for the Angels for most of the final two months of last season, but with Mike Trout (knee) expected back and Jorge Soler added to the mix, Neto will slide down a bit in the batting order. A stint on the injured list at the beginning of the season for Neto is likely as he continues his recovery from right shoulder surgery.