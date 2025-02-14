Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Slated to bat fifth or sixth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington said Friday that he expects Neto (shoulder) to bat fifth or sixth this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Neto batted second for the Angels for most of the final two months of last season, but with Mike Trout (knee) expected back and Jorge Soler added to the mix, Neto will slide down a bit in the batting order. A stint on the injured list at the beginning of the season for Neto is likely as he continues his recovery from right shoulder surgery.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now