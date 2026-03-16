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Zach Neto Injury: Taking batting practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Neto (wrist) will hit off the tee and take live batting practice Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto also clarified that he sustained a small sprain to his left wrist, not the hand, as previously reported Saturday. The shortstop said he's feeling good Monday and expects to miss just a few days. It sounds like Neto avoided anything serious and should be healthy in time for Opening Day in 10 days.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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