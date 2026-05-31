Zach Neto News: Back in action Sunday
Neto (neck) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rays.
Neto is back in action for the series finale after he was removed from Saturday's 14-3 win when he experienced whiplash following a collision at home plate with Rays pitcher Ian Seymour in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old will look to close out an impressive week on a high note; he enters Sunday having gone 7-for-19 with three doubles, four walks, one stolen base, six runs and three RBI over his last five games.
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