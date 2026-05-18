Zach Neto News: Belts walk-off blast
Neto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday in a 2-1 victory versus the Athletics.
Like every other Angels batter, Neto entered the ninth inning without a hit against A's starter J.T. Ginn. Adam Frazier opened the frame with a single to break up the no-no, and Neto then ended the contest in dramatic fashion with a two-run blast to center field. The long ball was Neto's eighth of the campaign, and he's added seven stolen bases, 31 runs and 22 RBI while slashing .225/.336/.412 through 48 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More