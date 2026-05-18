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Zach Neto News: Belts walk-off blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Neto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday in a 2-1 victory versus the Athletics.

Like every other Angels batter, Neto entered the ninth inning without a hit against A's starter J.T. Ginn. Adam Frazier opened the frame with a single to break up the no-no, and Neto then ended the contest in dramatic fashion with a two-run blast to center field. The long ball was Neto's eighth of the campaign, and he's added seven stolen bases, 31 runs and 22 RBI while slashing .225/.336/.412 through 48 contests.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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