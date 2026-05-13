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Zach Neto News: Dropped to sixth in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Neto will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Neto batted leadoff in each of the Angels' first 43 contests this season, but he's being moved down to the No. 6 spot after slashing .181/.274/.289 with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate across his last 95 plate appearances. Vaughn Grissom is getting a turn at the top of the Angels' batting order Wednesday.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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