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Zach Neto News: Explodes for five hits, seven RBI in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Neto went 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, two total runs and seven total RBI in an 18-3 victory over the Astros on Thursday.

Neto began the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. The talented young shortstop was just getting started -- he added four more hits before the game was over, including another RBI single in the fourth, a three-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double in the seventh. The five hits and seven RBI were both career-high marks for Neto, who came into the contest batting a meager .169 through his first 16 games in August. The offensive outburst lifted his season OPS nearly 20 points from .717 to .736.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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