Zach Neto News: Fine after HBP
Neto was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch but is okay, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old shortstop was plunked to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but it never seemed to be a serious issue as he remained in to run the bases and recorded a steal. Neto was then replaced by a pinch hitter in a precautionary move, which makes sense given that recently returned from a wrist sprain that sidelined him for a couple days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More