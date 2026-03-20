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Zach Neto News: Fine after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Neto was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch but is okay, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old shortstop was plunked to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but it never seemed to be a serious issue as he remained in to run the bases and recorded a steal. Neto was then replaced by a pinch hitter in a precautionary move, which makes sense given that recently returned from a wrist sprain that sidelined him for a couple days.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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