Zach Neto News: First multi-hit effort this season

Neto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

It was the first multi-hit effort of the year by Neto, who also totaled a season-high seven bases Thursday. Despite hitting just .238 over his first 21 at-bats, the infielder is already up to two doubles and two homers with four RBI through six outings so far. Neto missed the first few weeks of the campaign while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he should be a strong source of power and speed at the shortstop position for fantasy managers going forward. Neto stole 30 bases over 155 games last year.