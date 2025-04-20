Zach Neto News: Goes deep Sunday

Neto went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Neto got the Angels on the board in the fifth with a solo blast off Justin Verlander. He was then right in the thick of the team's four-run ninth inning comeback with an RBI and scoring the winning run. Both of Neto's hits have gone for extra bases through his first three starts of the year, adding more power to a lineup that's fourth in baseball with 33 home runs.