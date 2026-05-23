Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Goes yard twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Neto went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Rangers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Neto went yard in the first at-bat of the game for the Angels, and he later added his second dinger in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Chris Martin. Neto is well on pace to hit at least 20 homers for a third straight season, and while he's hitting just .221 on the season, his power numbers and overall offensive package compensate for a low batting average. He's hitting .200 but with five homers, nine RBI, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .315 on-base percentage across 20 games since the beginning of May.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago