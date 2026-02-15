Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 2:05pm

Neto (hand) took live batting practice against teammate Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto closed the 2025 season on the 10-day injured list due to a left hand strain, but the injury was never viewed as a long-term concern. The shortstop was also shelved at the start of the 2025 campaign while recovering from right shoulder surgery, so a healthy spring training would be a welcome change for the 25-year-old.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now