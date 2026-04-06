Zach Neto News: Hits another leadoff homer

Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 win against Atlanta on Monday.

Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Neto erased the deficit with a long ball to lead off the Angels' half of the frame. It was his second leadoff homer in the past three days and his fourth overall home run this season. Neto leads his team in that category and ranks fourth in MLB in the early going.