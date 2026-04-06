Zach Neto News: Hits another leadoff homer
Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 win against Atlanta on Monday.
Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Neto erased the deficit with a long ball to lead off the Angels' half of the frame. It was his second leadoff homer in the past three days and his fourth overall home run this season. Neto leads his team in that category and ranks fourth in MLB in the early going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts6 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More