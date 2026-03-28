Zach Neto News: Launches first long ball Friday

Neto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double against Houston in a 6-2 win Friday.

Neto capped the scoring in the victory with a solo shot in the ninth inning. The talented young shortstop went 0-for-5 in the Angels' season-opener Thursday, but he turned things around with the two extra-base hits one game later. Neto is among fantasy's most coveted shortstops after recording a .793 OPS with 26 homers and 26 stolen bases over 128 contests last year.