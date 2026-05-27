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Zach Neto News: On base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Neto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Tigers.

The star shortstop racked up his third multi-hit performance in the last four games as he continues to turn around a sluggish start to the season. Since May 5, Neto is slashing .278/.376/.569 with 10 extra-base hits including five homers, 10 RBI and 15 runs in 19 contests.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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