Zach Neto News: Posts steal in loss
Neto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.
Neto's bat remains a bit inconsistent, as he's gone just 7-for-39 (.179) over his last 10 games, though he has three steals in that span. The shortstop is up to 17 steals on 27 attempts this season. He's also hitting .224 with a .717 OPS, 20 home runs, 54 RBI, 76 runs scored, 24 doubles and three triples over 123 contests, though his 31.4 percent strikeout rate has taken a toll on his numbers throughout the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More