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Zach Neto News: Posts steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Neto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Neto's bat remains a bit inconsistent, as he's gone just 7-for-39 (.179) over his last 10 games, though he has three steals in that span. The shortstop is up to 17 steals on 27 attempts this season. He's also hitting .224 with a .717 OPS, 20 home runs, 54 RBI, 76 runs scored, 24 doubles and three triples over 123 contests, though his 31.4 percent strikeout rate has taken a toll on his numbers throughout the year.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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