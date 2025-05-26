Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Provides lone run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

Neto lifted a moonshot in the first inning, taking Ryan Yarbrough deep on a 440-foot homer to center field. That was not a sign of coming attractions, as the Angels' offense struggled for the remainder of the game. Neto has homers five times and added 12 RBI over his last 14 contests, going 17-for-56 (.304) in that span. The shortstop is batting .283 with an .875 OPS, nine homers, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 10 doubles over 35 games this season.

