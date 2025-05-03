Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto News: Provides only offense for Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Tigers.

He led off the bottom of the first inning by driving the first pitch he saw from Tarik Skubal into the rocks in straightaway center field at Angel Stadium, but it was all the offense the Halos could muster on the night. Neto has hit safely in eight straight games as he quickly makes up for his belated start to the season, batting .364 (12-for-33) during that streak with three doubles, three homers, four steals, four RBI and five runs.

