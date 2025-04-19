Zach Neto News: RBI double in season debut
Neto went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over the Giants.
Activated off the injured list earlier in the day, Neto wasted no time in making an impact, driving home Nolan Schanuel with a two-bagger in the second inning and then racing home on a Matt Chapman fielding error. Neto hit seventh in his 2025 debut, but he's likely to move into a more prominent spot in the order once he's fully up to speed -- although Friday's performance suggests he's already there. After a breakout 2024 in which the 24-year-old shortstop slugged 23 homers and stole 30 bags in 155 games, big things are expected from Neto now that he's recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.
