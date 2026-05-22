Zach Neto News: Retakes leadoff role
Neto has started at shortstop and batted leadoff for each of the Angels' past five games.
Neto hasn't hit well over that stretch, going just 2-for-20 with a home run, two RBI and a 1:8 BB:K. However, he seems to have retaken the leadoff spot after moving down to sixth in the order for a few days in mid-May. Neto hasn't met expectations with a .720 OPS through 51 contests on the campaign, but he's still managed to produce eight homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs and seven stolen bases.
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