Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Retakes leadoff role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Neto has started at shortstop and batted leadoff for each of the Angels' past five games.

Neto hasn't hit well over that stretch, going just 2-for-20 with a home run, two RBI and a 1:8 BB:K. However, he seems to have retaken the leadoff spot after moving down to sixth in the order for a few days in mid-May. Neto hasn't met expectations with a .720 OPS through 51 contests on the campaign, but he's still managed to produce eight homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs and seven stolen bases.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago