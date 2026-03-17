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Zach Neto News: Returning to action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Neto (wrist) will play in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old sustained a left wrist sprain on a slide into home plate Saturday and was initially expected to play in a minor-league game Tuesday, but the Angels instead decided to push his return to Wednesday. Neto has been feeling good in his workouts, however, and was able to convince the club to let him play in Tuesday's Cactus League contest. He totaled 26 home runs and 26 steals with a career-best .793 OPS in 128 games last season.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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