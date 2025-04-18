Zach Neto News: Returns from IL

The Angels reinstated Neto (shoulder) from the injured list Friday.

Neto has spent the first few weeks of the season on the injured list while finishing up his recovery from a shoulder procedure he underwent in November. The 24-year-old has been playing rehab games at Triple-A Salt Lake since the start of April, however, and has slashed .286/.397/.592 with four homers, eight RBI and 16 runs scored while logging a base hit in 11 of his 13 contests. Now fully healthy, he figures to slide back in as the Angels' everyday shortstop. Nicky Lopez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.