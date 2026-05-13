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Zach Neto News: Slugs seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Neto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

The shortstop took Parker Messick deep in the fifth inning to account for all of the Angels' offense on the afternoon. Neto has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, going 9-for-31 (.290) over that stretch with four extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .224/.330/.408 with seven homers, seven steals, 20 RBI and 29 runs in 44 contests.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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