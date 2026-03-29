Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Smacks another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Neto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Angels' 9-7 loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Neto gave the Angels a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning after blasting a two-run shot off Roddery Munoz. It was Neto's second home run of the season, and he'll finish the four-game series with Houston having gone 4-for-17 (.235) with one steal, five runs scored and three RBI.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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