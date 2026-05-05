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Zach Neto News: Snaps homer drought Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 victory versus the White Sox.

Neto broke a 2-2 tie with a fifth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 410 feet. It was the shortstop's first long ball since April 10 -- a span of 23 games. Neto was frequently a top-30 fantasy pick during 2026 drafts after logging 26 homers and 26 steals last season, but he's gotten off to a somewhat slow start outside of the stolen-base department this year. Through 37 contests, he's slashing .218/.327/.395 with six homers, 24 runs, 16 RBI and seven thefts.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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