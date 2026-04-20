Zach Neto News: Swipes two bags Monday
Neto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Neto essentially manufactured a run on his own when he walked, stole a base and scored on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The talented young shortstop swiped another bag later in the game to push his total to four thefts (on seven attempts) on the season. Neto also have five homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs and a .247/.375/.462 slash line through 112 plate appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More