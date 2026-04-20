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Zach Neto News: Swipes two bags Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Neto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Neto essentially manufactured a run on his own when he walked, stole a base and scored on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The talented young shortstop swiped another bag later in the game to push his total to four thefts (on seven attempts) on the season. Neto also have five homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs and a .247/.375/.462 slash line through 112 plate appearances.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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