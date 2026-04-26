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Zach Neto News: Three-hit effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Neto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

This was Neto's first multi-hit effort over his last eight games. The shortstop has gone 7-for-30 (.233) in that span, though he has added four doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases. For the season, he's batting .243 with an .803 OPS, five home runs, eight doubles, four steals, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored across 29 contests. Neto has also drawn 20 walks so far, which has helped him function effectively as a leadoff hitter.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
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