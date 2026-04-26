Zach Neto News: Three-hit effort Sunday
Neto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Royals.
This was Neto's first multi-hit effort over his last eight games. The shortstop has gone 7-for-30 (.233) in that span, though he has added four doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases. For the season, he's batting .243 with an .803 OPS, five home runs, eight doubles, four steals, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored across 29 contests. Neto has also drawn 20 walks so far, which has helped him function effectively as a leadoff hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Neto See More