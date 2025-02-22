Fantasy Baseball
Zach Penrod

Zach Penrod Injury: Doesn't need surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Penrod isn't expected to need surgery on his injured left elbow, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Penrod has been dealing with a sore left elbow and got an MRI on Thursday. The results of the testing were encouraging, as the lefty reliever doesn't appear to be slated to go under the knife. However, manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Penrod will be "out a while," which could impact his chances of making the Opening Day bullpen.

Zach Penrod
Boston Red Sox

