Zach Pop Injury: Cast off 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Pop (elbow) for assignment Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pop experienced elbow inflammation coming out of his final Grapefruit League appearance March 17 and was expected to head to the 15-day injured list, but the Blue Jays will instead move him off their 40-man roster. The transaction clears a 40-man spot for outfielder Alan Roden, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Pop could end up landing on Buffalo's IL if he clears waivers and remains in the Toronto organization.