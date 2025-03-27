Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Pop headshot

Zach Pop Injury: Cast off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Blue Jays designated Pop (elbow) for assignment Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pop experienced elbow inflammation coming out of his final Grapefruit League appearance March 17 and was expected to head to the 15-day injured list, but the Blue Jays will instead move him off their 40-man roster. The transaction clears a 40-man spot for outfielder Alan Roden, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Pop could end up landing on Buffalo's IL if he clears waivers and remains in the Toronto organization.

Zach Pop
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now