The Blue Jays released Pop (elbow) on Wednesday.

Pop was pushed off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Thursday, and he'll end up in the open market after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old finished last season with a 5.59 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 48.1 innings in the majors, though another team may be willing to offer him a minor-league contract.