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Zach Pop Injury: Rehab assignment begins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Pop (calf) began a rehab assignment Saturday, throwing a clean inning for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Pop has been sidelined by a strained right calf since mid-April, but he's gearing up for his return to the Phillies. The right-hander will presumably need a handful of rehab outing before Philadelphia considers reinstating him from the injured list. Over 7.1 innings on the year, Pop has a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB while working mostly in middle relief.

Zach Pop
Philadelphia Phillies
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